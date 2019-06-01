Tyson helps River Valley Regional Food Bank during historic flooding Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Video

FORT SMITH, Ark. (KNWA) - Tyson Foods is supporting local agencies in disaster relief efforts in the River Valley.

The Springdale-based company donated 32 tons of protein as part of its Meals that Matter disaster relief program

That's 64,000 pounds of protein delivered to relief agencies and nonprofit organizations with feeding operations in the Fort Smith.

The River Valley Regional Food Bank is one of those groups receiving Tyson's donation.

"Your food pantries, your soup kitchens, your shelters and so forth, let's take advantage and let's leverage their kitchen and their volunteer base to take the product that we've brought here today, especially the rural communities that many times get overlooked," said Pat Bourke with Tyson Foods.

Tyson brought team members in from Waldron, Fort Smith, Van Buren and the corporate office in Springdale to help with relief efforts.

Even with the help from Tyson, high demand for food has hit river valley food banks and other hunger relief agencies hard.

Many are having trouble meeting the needs of hungry communities.

The River Valley Regional Food Bank stresses that community support is critical to increasing its food supply.

Click here if you want to volunteer your time or donate to the Food Bank.