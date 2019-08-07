U.S. Marshals search for Camden double murder suspect

FORT SMITH, Ark. (News Release)- The Camden Police Department, Ouachita County Sheriff’s Office and the U.S. Marshals Service-led Western Arkansas Fugitive Task are working together and seeking information regarding the whereabouts of Jory John Worthen, 23, of Bearden, Arkansas. Worthen is wanted for two counts of Capital Murder. On June 25, 2019, the bodies of his girlfriend, Alyssa Renee’ Cannon, 20, and her son Marshall Braydon Ray Ponder, 4, were found at the home of Cannon at the 1300 block of Ronald Drive in Camden.

Worthen was last seen on June 22, 2019. His whereabouts are unknown. WORTHEN is 6’2”, 157 lbs, with brown hair and eyes. WORTHEN has multiple tattoos. He has tattoos on the underside of both forearms near his elbow. On the underside of WORTHEN’s right forearm the words “Matthew 7-6” are tattooed. In addition, WORTHEN has a tattoo on his right hand. He also has tattoos on his chest, one of which is a skull with wings. WORTHEN has a tattoo of barbed wire on his left bicep.

If you have information regarding the location of Worten please contact the U.S. Marshals Tip Line at 800-336-0102 or submit tips confidentially online at usmarshals.gov/tips. There is a $5,000 reward for information that leads to WORTHEN’S arrest.

The Western Arkansas Fugitive Task Force is led by the US Marshals Service and is comprised of members from the following agencies: Arkansas State Police, Arkansas Community Corrections-SRT, Benton County Sheriff’s Office, Bentonville Police Department, Greenwood Police Department, Springdale Police Department, US State Department-DSS, Baxter County Sheriff’s Office, Union County Sheriff’s Office, Columbia County Sheriff’s Office, and the Ashley County Sheriff’s Office. The mission of the Western Arkansas Fugitive Task Force is to arrest suspects wanted for violent offenses.