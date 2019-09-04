U.S. Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg speaks in North Little Rock

NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Thousands of people packed into Verizon Arena tonight for a Supreme Court Justice visit.

Ruth Bader Ginsburg and President Bill Clinton held the lecture.

More than 15,000 people filed into Verizon Arena tonight to hear Justice Ginsburg and President Clinton.

The 86-year-old justice spoke about many things, including being the second female associate justice of the Supreme Court.

In two different moments tonight she discussed her latest health scare but first she shared her memories about receiving the phone call from President Bill Clinton on a Sunday night informing her that she would me nominated to the nation’s highest court.

“It was one of the most happiest moments of my life, I was on cloud nine and then the president said tomorrow morning we will eat a little ceremony in the Rosegarden and we would like you to make a few remarks. I had to come down from the cloud.”

As you may recall last month the Supreme Court announced that Justice Ginsburg recently finished three weeks of radiation treatment on a tumor on her pancreas.

Justice Ginsburg also discussed her friendship with Justice Scalia, the remodel of the Supreme Court restrooms, when she was first nominated and several controversial rulings.