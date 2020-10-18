UA football player Jake Yurachek arrested for suspicion of DWI

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Razorback football player and son of University of Arkansas Athletic Director Hunter Yurachek will likely face several charges after a traffic stop early Sunday morning.

20-year-old Jake Yurachek was arrested for suspicion of driving while intoxicated shortly before 1:00 a.m.

An officer pulled Yurachek over after receiving a report of a possibly impaired driver operating a vehicle matching the description of the Chevrolet Silverado driven by the 20-year-old.

The officer reports he saw the Silverado strike a curb before the traffic stop.

After the stop, the officer says he could smell intoxicants coming from inside the vehicle.

The driver reportedly gave the officer his older brother’s Texas license.

According to the officer, Jake Yurachek failed the sobriety tests and was booked into the Washington County jail.

A breathalyzer returned a blood alcohol content of .178, which is above the legal limit.

Jake Yurachek is expected to be charged with driving while intoxicated, possession of fraudulent identification, and careless driving.