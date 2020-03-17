UA-Little Rock professor aiding both faculty & students with switch to all online classes

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – The University of Arkansas-Little Rock has ended in-person classes in response to the coronavirus crisis.

Dr. David Montague, the Director of Online Learning and Faculty Mentoring at the university is one of the main forces working behind the scenes.

He’s working to ensure both faculty and students are getting on with what’s important – education.

Dr. David Montague, the Director of Online Learning and Faculty Mentoring at UALR works from home.

Montague is also a professor at the university and says he being flexible is key during this time.

“More and more folks are going online all the time. It’s just that this event right now is pushing people a little faster than some have planned,” he says.

There are more than 2,000-course sections offered online.

Last year, 61% of all university students took at least some online course, says Montague.

For now, Montague is working from both home and at times on campus, depending on the issue and says he is glad to see everyone working together.

“I think the keyword that I would use for anyone out there watching this interview is just to be flexible,” he says.

UA-Little Rock will keep running with online classes until April 30.

For more information, click here.