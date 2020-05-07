UA-Pulaski Tech to use the same technology as Ivy League universities to host 2020 virtual commencement ceremony

NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Heeding advice from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention many schools are turning to new ways to help celebrate their graduating students and some moving completely online.

“Having a live stream virtual commencement ceremony accomplishes that and it also accomplishes the special recognition that our students have every right and deserve as they graduate from UA-Pulaski Tech,” says President and chancellor, Dr. Margaret Ellibee.

The University of Arkansas Pulaski Technical will postpone it’s *in-person* commencement ceremony until next year, but will still offer students the option to return to participate if they so chose.

However, for this year instead of holding the traditional ceremony, the University will host a virtual commencement using the same technology as some Ivy League universities are doing such as Harvard and UC – San Diego.

“They have that right to have a great commencement ceremony and have that recognition that they can share with their family and certainly be proud of themselves and so we are offering the virtual commencement ceremony,” Dr.Ellibee explains.

She says after much discussion and planning this option was the best to help celebrate students while keeping them safe.

The college is working with, Marching Order, which specializes in online ceremonies.

In the past, the company would work with institutions to “live stream” the ceremonies for relatives that couldn’t attend.

So how does it all work?

Marching Order will be supplied with a list of graduates and their degrees & honors, along with their contact information from the school.

Then, they will contact all graduates by email and request a photo and a short quote.

The company even is working through ensuring that all names are pronounced correctly.

On the day of graduation, students can go online and watch the entire ceremony and share it with friends and family.

