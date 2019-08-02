UALR Athletic Director hired at The University of Texas Rio Grande Valley

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The Athletic director at the University of Arkansas in Little Rock, has been hired at the University of Texas Rio Grande Valley as Vice President and Director of Athletics.

Chasse Conque, who served as Vice Chancellor and Director of Athletics at UALR since 2015, has accepted the job with UTRGV.

While at UALR, Conque helped lead a resurgence of the athletic department, both on and off the playing surfaces: