LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Summer vacation may be on the minds of students in central Arkansas, but the staff at UAMS is hoping healthy eating will also be top of mind.

The hospital system has partnered with the Little Rock chapter of The Links, Inc. to promote healthy snacking in kids.

As part of the program, The Links is working with students to teach them the importance of fruits and veggies in their diets and how to make sure what they are eating is healthy.

“In this country,= we have a challenge with obesity,” UAMS Culinary Medicine program director Dr. Gloria Richard-Davis said. “We have childhood obesity, and the more fruits and vegetables you get in your diet, the less likely we will have this continuation of obesity.”

On Thursday members of The Links worked with the JA Fair Next Generation Girls Club.

They’ll work with the Little Rock School District and Stephens Elementary next school year.