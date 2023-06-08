LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – From learning about ekg waves to using emg electrodes to open and close mechanical claws, the University of Arkansas Medical Science’s Sono Camp provided hands-on learning for high school students Thursday.

Students participated in engaging activities and grew their knowledge of the sciences through activities that studied the brain and heart.

“We know from research that a lot of people turn off on science about middle school, so we are trying to target right in 9th grade,” Dr. Kevin Phelan, UAMS professor and Sono Camp director said. “Get those people that think they have an interest in science, provide that spark, give them lots of hands on activities, and build their stem identity.”

The camp hosted 40 high school sophomores, all of whom are interested in careers in the STEM field.