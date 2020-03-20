UAMS offering screening for COVID-19 virus

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — COVID-19 continues to make headlines across the nation.

Here in the natural state, 62 people have the coronavirus and as more testing becomes available the numbers will increase.

Health experts at UAMS are screening for the virus.

All you have to do is drive up and doctors screen you for COVID-19. Between the online screening and drive through they’ve done 4,200 hundred. The drive through alone 1,600 visits.

“We are trained and prepared for this situation,” said Fuad Habash the Physician Lead at the drive-thru triage at UAMS.

It’s all hands on deck at UAMS in Little Rock.

“We have multiple physicians who have volunteered to be here at this drive-thru clinic,” said Habash.

Even members of the National Guard stepping up.

“Helping is with taking vitals and helping us with registration,” said Habash.

The process is simple. All you have to do is drive up and staff will take care of the rest.

“We are screening for the Coronavirus. The main symptoms that we are worried about are fever, cough and shortness of breath,” said Habash.

They also ask about travel history and if you’ve been exposed to someone who has tested positive for the coronavirus.

“According to that we choose and we make a decision whether the patient is at the high risk to get the Coronavirus or is at the low risk,” said Habash.

If you’re at a low risk for the virus doctos say you should stay home until you feel better.

“They should not be contacting anybody or going outside, public places things like that,” said Habash.

The drive-thru started last week and officials are seeing compatible numbers every day.

“Two days ago we’ve done 500 through the drive-thru and today is 470 visits through the drive-thru,” said Habash.

Physicians say people need to take the virus serious because the number of positive cases will continue to rise.

“This is not something we see on daily basis and at the same time we have to preserve the resources we have in order to fight this disease,” said Habash.

Doctors stress if you are sick, stay at home.

The screening area at the corner of Shuffield and Jack Stephens Drive (across from Spine Institute).

It will be open daily from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m.