A healthcare worker fills a syringe with the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine at Jackson Memorial Hospital on Oct. 5, 2021, in Miami. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – A study by University of Arkansas for Medical Science researchers found racial discrimination is a factor in people being hesitant to be vaccinated.

The study, published in the journal “Vaccines,” was of the first known studies to measure racial discrimination among people reluctant to receive vaccines. It was authored by 10 UAMS researchers across Little Rock, Fayetteville and Springdale campuses.

The National Institutes for Health states that vaccine hesitancy is someone’s reluctance or refusal to be vaccinated. In 2019, the World Health Organization named it one of the top 10 challenges to global health.

The study included a large sample of American Indian, Alaskan Native, Asian and Native Hawaiian/Pacific Islander participants. It found that members of those groups were more likely to be vaccine hesitant if they had experienced racial discrimination.

The study looked at a number of factors outside race leading to vaccine hesitancy, including age, gender, race and education. By those factors alone, young people and women were more likely to be vaccine hesitant, the authors said.

UAMS assistant professor and first study author Dr. Sheena CarlLee said understanding the root causes of vaccine hesitancy can lead to improvements in public health.

“To address vaccine hesitancy, we must understand what influences a person’s decision to be vaccinated or not,” CarlLee said. “Vaccine hesitancy is not a singular problem, but if we can understand these influences, then we improve health policies and systems.”

The authors concluded that more attention should be given to the public health system.

“Given the associations between vaccine hesitancy and racial discrimination and healthcare access, more attention needs to be given to addressing the inequity in US social and healthcare systems as a means of addressing vaccine hesitancy,” the study’s conclusion stated. “Scholars and public health officials that want to address vaccine hesitancy must first acknowledge that vaccine hesitancy is often reasonable and justified among minoritized racial groups that experience historical and ongoing discrimination across society”

More information on UAMS public health initiatives may be found at its Fay W. Boozman College of Public Health website.