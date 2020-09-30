UAPB hosting free COVID testing

PINE BLUFF, Ark. — Jefferson Comprehensive Care System Inc (JCCSI) will be offering free
COVID-19 testing on Saturday, October 3 at the University of Arkansas Pine Bluff.

There will be free COVID-19 walk-up testing Saturday, October 3 from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. at the University of Arkansas Pine Bluff. Testing will take place in Clemmons Arena.

The JCCSI has a dedicated medical team to provide community members free testing, and the testing is open to everyone. Participants do not need to be exhibiting symptoms to get tested.

A free lunch will be given to the first 200 participants.

