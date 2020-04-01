Unemployment struggles continue in Arkansas

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — “Yes I was angry about it and you know why during this pandemic you know wondering if somebody else is going to hire me because a lot of people I’m sure they’ve got job freezes going on,” said Sanjay Johnson.

Jonson is like a lot of Arkansans, unemployed. He has tried to get through the state’s overburdened system with no luck.

“Each time I hear the same thing ‘due to the high claim volume were unable to take your call, please try back at a later time’ then it hang up,” said Johnson.

Unfortunately his story is not unique as people across the state have told us this exact experience. The state of Arkansas allocated $1.1 million dollars to upgrade the unemployment services offices.

“I know they’ve brought in 20-30 new staff people, I know they’ve invested in new IT systems,” said the Governor. Johnson will continue to try to get through an already bogged down system to get the help he needs.

“We’re just having to constantly call and call and call again. I’m going to try the e-mail again to see, hopefully I don mess up anything or lock myself out,” said Johnson.

Today it was announced that some staff from the Department of Commerce and Department of Workforce services are being shifted to help with those calls.