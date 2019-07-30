Unknown man tries to open front door to home in west Little Rock

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – People in a west Little Rock neighborhood woke up to some unsettling surveillance video.

A Ring camera shows a man casually walk into frame and quietly check the door handle. He appears to try to open the front door but it’s locked.

“I was kind of rubbing my eyes thinking is this actually happening?” the homeowner said. He wanted to remain anonymous.

The family of three checked the ring notification the next morning.

“I couldn’t believe that he would do it like that,” he said.

He said he wanted to give the man the benefit of the doubt that he just made a mistake, but it seemed too suspicious.

“Especially since he just looks at the camera and walks back like he’d done it before,” he said.

Other neighbors say and police data shows there were two cars broken into that same night, which doesn’t happen often in the area.

“It’s part of the reason we moved there was cause it was safe. So it does seem connected,” he said.

Though the family found nothing disturbed on their property, they say the video itself is disturbing enough.

This situation could be considered trespassing and Little Rock Police are looking into it.

If you recognize the man, call police.