Unregistered sex offender found living near a school

CONWAY, Ark. — Conway Police Detectives have been recently alerted to a possible unregistered sex offender living in the city of Conway.

The man has been identified as Kenneth Bostian, and he was not on the Conway Police Department Sex Offender Registry, which is a violation of Arkansas law.

Bostian had been reported living previously in China, and alleged to have returned to the United States in July of 2019. It was believed that he had been living with a relative near a local school.

Through some investigation, detectives were able to confirm that Bostian had been staying at the home for several months.

Detectives found him at the home early this morning.

Bostian had confirmed, during an interview, that he returned from China in July of this year and moved in with a relative. He also told police that he had not made any attempts to register in the last four months.

Bostian was arrested and booked into the Faulkner County Detention Center for Failure to Comply with Registration and Reporting Requirements, which is a Class C Felony.