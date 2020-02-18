UPDATE: Little Rock board discussing changes to the at-large positions and the Mayors duties

LITTLE ROCK, Ark.- Tonight the Little Rock Board of Directors will be continuing the discussion about changes to the at-large positions and the changes to the Mayor’s duties.

The board is expected to vote on these agenda items tonight at 6 p.m.

Last week, when these items were discussed alongside the rest of the agenda, the conversation got heated.

Many board members were vocal about their opinions and didn’t hold back.

