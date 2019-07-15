Update: Mabelvale Pike Homicide suspect ID

Update: (July 2019)

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – An arrest has been made in a local homicide from last year.

During the investigation, Detectives found Darrius Holmes, 25 as a suspect for the death of Joshua Backus. On July 15, Holmes was served with warrants while in the Pulaski County Jail for Capital Murder and Possession of Firearms by Certain Person.

Update: (April 2018)

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – The victim of a Thursday night shooting has been identified as Joshua Backus, 39, of Little Rock.

The Little Rock Police Department (LRPD) says the shooting happened at 8:26 p.m. near the 5300 block of Mabelvale Pike.

When LRPD arrived at the scene, Backus was found lying unresponsive in the parking lot of a business.

Police say Backus suffered multiple gunshot wounds.

According to the police report, MEMS transported Backus to the hospital where he later died.

The LRPD says witnesses were taken to the Major Crimes Division to be interviewed by detectives.

Anyone with information regarding the homicide is asked to call LRPD.

Original story:

LITTLE ROCK, Ark.- A man is dead after a shooting near the 5300 block of Mabelvale Pike, says the Little Rock Police Department.

Officers were called to the scene just before 8:30 p.m. Thursday and found the victim had been shot multiple times.

He was pronounced dead at the hospital and his name has not yet been released.

Police say a witness is being interviewed and there’s no information yet on a suspect.

Investigators believe the suspect and victim possibly knew each other, and say there is no threat to the public.