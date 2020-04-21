Update: Number of calls to child abuse hotline down, according to DHS official

LITTLE ROCK, Ark.- A spokesperson with the Arkansas Department of Human Services said the child abuse hotline has actually seen a decrease in the number of calls.

According to Keith Metz with the Office of Communications and Community Engagement with the Arkansas Department of Human Services, Mischa Martin, the Director of the Division of Children & Family Services, misspoke during the governor’s news conference Monday about calls to the hotline.

According to Metz, the hotline has received 3,148 calls, but that is compared to 5,275 calls from the previous year.