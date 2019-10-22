Update: Police say victim is child in LR shooting

Update:

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Police released information today regarding the victim of last night’s shooting.

The victim is said to be a child.

No further details at this time.

Original:

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Police say that a victim was shot in the 1900 Block of West 29th. The victim then drove a vehicle to 28th and Schiller where he was later found by police.

Police are saying that the shooter is unknown and are asking people to stay away from the area.

The victim has been taken to the hospital for critical injuries.

No further details at this time.

