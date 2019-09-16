UPDATE: Woman hit by car while carrying small child has died

Update:

SPRINGDALE, Ark. – The woman that was struck by a vehicle on Friday evening has died from injuries.

Roseann Ruma, 34, according to the fatal crash summary, crossed in front of a truck that was traveling south across US 412.

The child that Ruma was carrying suffered minor injuries.

Original:

SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KNWA) — A woman has life-threatening injuries after being struck by a vehicle in Springdale.

The woman was carrying a small child across the street when she was hit by a car. She was taken to a hospital, said Lt. Jeff Taylor with Springdale Police Department.

Taylor said that the child sustained non-life-threatening injuries. He also said that police are working on identifying the two.

The incident happened sometime between 5 and 5:30 p.m. near Dairy Queen on Sunset Avenue in Springdale.