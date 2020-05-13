US Sen. Boozman recognizes Arkansas law enforcement in National Police Week speech

WASHINGTON (News Release)— In recognition of National Police Week, U.S. Senator John Boozman (R-AR) spoke on the Senate floor in support of the men and women of our law enforcement communities and honored the lives of those tragically cut short in the line of duty, including Fayetteville Police Officer Stephen Carr and Stone County Sheriff’s Office Sergeant Michael Stephen Sr.

The following are Boozman’s remarks as prepared for delivery:

Mr. President, I rise today to recognize National Police Week and honor the men and women who serve and protect our communities.

The individuals called to uphold the rule of law do so in times of crisis and serve their families, friends and neighbors at a moment’s notice.

They are selfless public servants who courageously face danger head on.

Law enforcement officers respond to calls for help while not knowing what challenges they will face.

We are in a unique time and experiencing unprecedented challenges in our country. Law enforcement officers are working to protect citizens while also safeguarding themselves against the unseen enemy of COVID-19.

This disease has forced departments in Arkansas—and all over the country—to change protocols in order to prevent the spread of the disease, but that hasn’t stopped the resolve, determination and passion of officers to defend the community.

Despite this new challenge, they continue to serve with the same level of professionalism and integrity.

We’re working to provide departments and agencies with additional resources to safeguard these public safety officers. I’m pleased the Department of Justice recently awarded Arkansas nearly $7 million so we can better serve the safety needs of officers in the state and get them the personal protective equipment, gloves, masks and sanitizer they need in order to perform their job safely. This funding is vital as the calls for assistance keep coming and police officers continue to respond to these emergencies.

I want to thank our law enforcement officers for their bravery today and always.

It takes a special person to put their life on the line every day to protect our communities. We are fortunate to have some of the very best in Arkansas.

National Police Week is a time that we honor the sacrifices of individuals who selflessly served their community and gave their lives while in the line of duty.

We preserve their legacies by adding their names to the National Law Enforcement Officer’s Memorial in Washington, D.C. to serve as a reminder of their sacrifices.

This year, the names of 307 fallen officers will be added to the memorial including five Arkansans.

The names of Game Warden Ollie Mitts, Deputy Sheriff George Rogers, Deputy Sheriff Ulyss Baldwin, Fayetteville Police Officer Stephen Carr and Stone County Sergeant Michael Stephen Sr. are new to the memorial.

We will forever remember them as heroes.

I am a proud cosponsor of the Senate resolution marking National Police Week because we must always remember the brave officers whose lives were cut short because of their public duty and recognize those who continue to selflessly serve to keep us safe.

I am proud to honor the individuals who are called to serve and protect, and will advocate for policies that provide our communities and officers with the resources they need to protect themselves. Thank you to the officers in Arkansas and those all across the country for upholding the law, protecting communities and saving lives.