USDA Secretary makes a stop in Arkansas

CARLISLE, Ark.- USDA Secretary Sonny Perdue made a stop in the natural state Wednesday. This is his third visit to Arkansas since 2017.

During his time here he says his mission was to get out among the agriculturalists.

“It’s amazing the technology that our farmers and ranchers are using today,” says Perdue.

Secretary Perdue says companies like Vantage Mid South Precision Agriculture help growers utilize technology to make a substantial difference in productivity.

“That’s how US farmers are continuing to be the most competitive in the world because of technology advances,” says Perdue.

Perdue also addressed concerns about China and how President Trump is handling trade talks with the country and about the United States Mexico Canada agreement, the deal that replaced NAFTA.

“I think the rest of the world is watching very closely and saying if you can’t get this done with your nearest neighbors how do you expect us to trade with you,” says Perdue.

The USDA secretary says it’s in the hands of speaker Nancy Pelosi to bring USMCA to the floor but believes that it will get good bipartisan support.

Governor Asa Hutchinson and Secretary Perdue signed a stewardship agreement during Perdue’s visit.