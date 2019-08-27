VA holding Community Health Summit, all Veterans and their families invited

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (News release)- Central Arkansas Veterans Healthcare System’s 2019 Community Health Summit is slated for September 6, 2019 from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m., at the University of Arkansas Pulaski Technical College conference room. The event is open to all Veterans and their families.

This year’s theme is “Empowering Veterans Toward Healthy, Meaningful Lives.” The purpose of the summit is to enhance the mental health and well-being of Veterans and their families through increased collaboration between the VA and the community.

“Our goal is to engage in active dialogue with Veterans and their families on how we as a community can address mental health care needs,” said Mike Ballard, acting associate chief of staff for Mental Health.

Topics at this year’s summit will focus on suicide prevention, whole health and access to mental health services inside and outside of the VA. VA benefits and eligibility personnel will also be available to help Veterans with claims and VA enrollment.

List of participating organizations and programs:

· Al-Anon Family Groups

· American Foundation for Suicide Prevention

· American Legion Department of Arkansas

· Arkansas Attorney General Office

· Arkansas Department of Health

· Arkansas Department of Veterans Affairs

· Arkansas Workforce Department

· Baptist Health Therapy Center

· Bridgeway

· CAPTEL

· CAVHS Suicide Prevention Program

· CAVHS Caregiver Support Program

· CAVHS Employee Assistance Program

· CAVHS Health Promotion and Disease Prevention

· CAVHS Intimate Partner Violence Program

· CAVHS LGBTQ and Military Sexual Trauma Program

· CAVHS Mental Health Intensive Case Management

· CAVHS Post-traumatic Stress Disorder Program

· CAVHS Psychosocial Rehabilitation and Recovery Centers

· CAVHS Smoking Cessation Program

· CAVHS Substance Use Disorder Program

· CAVHS Transitional Care Management

· CAVHS Whole Health Program

· CAVHS Women’s Clinic

· Community Residential Centers

· Disabled American Veterans

· Health Care for Homeless Veterans

· National Guard Transition Assistance Advisor

· Pulaski County Humane Society

· SNAP Office

· Summit Community Care

· Veterans Benefits Administration Regional Office

· Vet Center Mobile Vet Van