Van Buren County 911 coordinator busted on child porn charges, answers questions outside of jail

VAN BUREN COUNTY, Ark. — The 911 coordinator for Van Buren County has been arrested on child pornography charges and told authorities he has been engaging in this behavior for 15 years, according to court documents.

Special agents with Arkansas State Police and U.S. Homeland Security arrested Taylor Fisher, 36, on Thursday.

Fisher used an IP address, which was routed to the Internet at his father’s home in Shirley, to download some of the child pornography, according to an arrest report.

Agents then confronted fisher at the Van Buren County Annex building where he agreed to allow authorities to search his home on Baptist Road in Clinton. Inside Fisher’s home, Fisher admitted to agents that he had approximately 12-24 images or videos of child pornography stored on an external hard drive, according to an affidavit. He showed the agents which hard drive he used and admitted to doing things like this for 15 years.

Fisher posted a $20,000 bond and was released from the Van Buren county jail on Friday morning.

Our cameras were there as he waited to be picked up from the jail.

We asked Fisher about his arrest to which he replied: “I’m not going to say anything about the case itself.”

We asked Fisher what was going through his mind, and he replied: “Terror.”

When asked about his current job with the county, Fisher says he believes he will “probably be fired,” but did not know for sure.

We asked Fisher if he had anything to say to the citizens of Van Buren county, and he replied:

“Pray for me…if they can at all.”

Fisher faces at least three counts of distributing, viewing or possessing sexually explicit matter involving children, according to an arrest report.