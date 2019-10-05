Verizon distributes Thousands of iPads to students at 3 Little Rock middle schools

FILE — A close up photograph of a Verizon Wireless logo on a storefront.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Students at three Little Rock middle schools have a new high tech learning tool.

Today was launch day as students at Cloverdale, Mabelvale and Mann Magnet middle schools received more than 2300 iPads.

The program is a part of the Verizon Innovative Learning initiative

Today kids at Cloverdale Middle School got a first look at how the technology works, and also got to put the iPads to use, with some basic drone training.

The program has committed a total of $400 million to help students enhance their learning by infusing technology into the school’s curriculum.

The market value of the Verizon Innovative Learning program’s donation in Little Rock School District is on average $5.4 million, including more than 2300 iPads.

Verizon and the Verizon Foundation, through the Verizon Innovative Learning program and in partnership with Digital Promise, provides free technology, free internet access, and hands-on learning experiences to help give undeserved students the technology, education, and opportunity they deserve.