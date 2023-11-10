LITTLE ROCK Ark- Attorney General Tim Griffin hosted a two-mile walk/run in Little Rock Friday morning to honor veterans for their service to the nation.

The event was held at La Petite Roche Landing at Sturgis Plaza in Riverfront Park at 6 a.m.

Griffin invited the community to come out and show appreciation to those who have served with an early morning run.

“The debt of gratitude we owe our veterans is immeasurable,” he said. “I’m inviting Arkansans to join me Friday morning to reflect on veterans’ courage, sacrifice and service.”

Veterans Day is Saturday, Nov. 11, but many are recognizing military veterans this Friday.