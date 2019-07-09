Victims: Handyman takes money upfront; doesn’t finish job

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — For more than three months, Pam Robinson says half of her fence was on the ground due to recent storms.

After receiving recommendations for Antonio Flowers, she got an estimate for a whole new fence, signed a contract and paid him a thousand dollars up front.

“Within the next day or so it was cashed,” Robinson said.

That was in April — then came more storms and flooding and Robinson says Flowers asked for extensions. He eventually knocked 500 dollars off the original price.

“I was giving him the benefit of the doubt,” she said.

But it got more difficult when she started seeing customer concerns on Facebook.

“I was like oh my gosh, what have I gotten myself into.”

One Jacksonville woman said after 7 months of waiting to get her money back, she’s suing Flowers in civil court for 2,000 dollars.

It was confirmed through court documents.

Another woman we spoke to posted on Facebook outlining a month and a half of what she calls “run-around and lies.”

After a half dozen missed deadlines for Robinson …

“I just sent a text then and said I’m done.”

But Flowers showed up Monday, the day we’re doing this report.

“I’m really surprised,” Robinson said.

We asked Flowers what he had to say about the concerns about him taking people’s money and not finishing the work. He had no comment.

Though part of her project is finally getting done, Robinson says she doesn’t want someone else to wait and grow as frustrated as she has.

Despite repairing the broken part of Robinson’s fence, the contract she signed from Flowers states he would replace the entire fence, not just the section.

Robinson says she’s calling it a wash, while others are still fighting for their money back.