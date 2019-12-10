Vigil for Fayetteville officer Stephen Carr

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – The Fayetteville Police Department asks for anyone to join them on Dickson Street as they light candles in memory of our fallen Officer.

The gathering will occur in front of the Walton Arts Center at 5:30 on Tuesday, Dec. 10th, and they will begin lighting candles in honor of Officer Carr.

Dickson Street will be closed from 5:30 to 6:30 from the corner of West Street to the corner of School Street. Chief Mike Reynolds will be speaking at 6:00, and the memorial will continue until 6:30.

Stephen Carr was a hero and a loved member of the Dickson Street and Fayetteville community.

“Officer Stephen Carr severed with dedication and professionalism for the last 2 1/2 years.”

Tonight, along with the memorial, the community will be doing a #LightTheCityBlue413 campaign. This will be for business and homes in the area. The University of Arkansas is lighting up the football stadium and the square will joining in as well. The Dickson Street community also encourages everyone to #WearBlue in support of the Fayetteville Police Department.

Stephen Carr was tragically shot outside the Fayetteville Police Department while on duty late Saturday night Dec. 7. Officer Carr was in his police vehicle when he was shot.

The Suspect fled the scene and was chased by multiple officers who heard the shots. The suspect was killed in an alley way nearby after other Fayetteville officers found the suspect.