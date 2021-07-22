WATCH: Seagull hits teen in the face as she rides amusement park ride

(WFLA/NBC) — Video shows the moment a seagull flew into a girl’s face while she was riding a ride in New Jersey.

Kiley Holman, 13, and her friend Georgia Reed were celebrating Georgia’s birthday at Morey’s Adventure Pier in Wildwood and took a ride on the Springshot, which launched them more than 75 feet into the air.

Holman told NBC 10 Philadelphia she noticed a bird flying toward her.

“It was going the opposite way and came right back at me,” she told the news station.

Video shows the bird hit her face, then latch onto her.

“I didn’t want to fall out of the ride so I waited for it to spin over once and then I quickly grabbed it and threw it off,” Kiley said.

After the ride, Kiley and her friend bought the video, then Reed’s father posted it on YouTube, where it’s been viewed more than 200,000 times.

“A lot of people shared it and asked if I was okay and if the bird was okay,” Kiley said.

Neither Kiley nor the bird had any serious injuries.