VIRAL VIDEO: Toddler “besties” run to each other, hug on NYC street

NEW YORK CITY – Video posted on Facebook of two local toddlers meeting up on the sidewalk and sharing a big hug is going viral.

The boys are 26-month-old Maxwell and his “bestie,” 27-month-old Finnegan.

The video captures their pure delight at the sight of one another and the innocence of it all.

“They just took off towards each other and got my phone out as quickly as I can to record it. They are just too cute together,” says Michael Cisneros, Maxwell’s Dad.

Cisneros says he’s not normally one to post a lot of private things on Facebook but explains why he made an exception in this case.

“With all the racism and hate going on I just think it’s a really beautiful video,” he adds. “The reason it’s getting attention is because it is with a little black boy and a little white boy but if it can change someone’s mind or their view on things then its totally worth it.”

At last check the video had thousands of views and hundreds of shares, along with comments that are mostly positive.

“Definitely not staged and it was just a lucky moment and I caught it on camera. Now with all the attention it’s getting it’s just a great story to tell him when he’s older, both of them.”

The pint-sized best friends have known each other for more than a year.

It’s a special relationship and their parents are also good friends.

“There’s not anyone else that comes close to Finnegan status in Maxwell’s eyes,” continues Cisneros. “It’s great to spread the love and to show that kind of love and beauty in the world.”