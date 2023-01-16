SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Shreveport Fire Chief Clarence Ross and members of the SFD, along with volunteers and city leaders, worked with Shreveport Green to enlarge the Dr. Martin Luther King neighborhood community garden this Martin Luther King, Jr. holiday.

MLK community garden workday in Shreveport, La., Jan. 16, 2023. (Image: Shreveport Fire Department FB page)