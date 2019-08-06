Volunteers raise historic $2,103,712 at 2019 Will Golf 4 Kids Tournament and Color of Hope Gala

SPRINGDALE, Ark. (News Release) – The 26 annual Will Golf 4 Kids Tournament on August 1 and 2 and the 12 annual Color of Hope Gala on August 2 raised $2,103,712 for Arkansas Children’s Northwest.

In 2016, the Will Golf 4 Kids Tournament and Color of Hope Gala committees pledged to raise $5 million over the next five years for the construction of the new hospital in Springdale. This year the pledge is paid in full, one year sooner than anticipated.

In 2019, the Will Golf 4 Kids Tournament and Color of Hope Gala committees pledged to make a continuous investment in programs and program development at Arkansas Children’s Northwest. The committees will raise $5 million to invest in expanding services for children with cancer and blood disorders at Arkansas Children’s Northwest.

Over the next five years, the funds will support the addition of a pediatric oncologist, nurses and support services staff for the Hematology/Oncology program. The investment will also expand ACNW’s central monitoring systems to the inpatient unit to serve children with cancer and blood disorders and enhance care for higher acuity patients. ACNW’s pharmacology services will also grow through the investment, allowing the hospital to prepare more complex treatments and keep children close to home for their cancer care.

“The level of commitment from the community, our sponsors and our volunteers to the children of Arkansas is inspiring,” said Fred Scarborough, CFRE, chief development officer for Arkansas Children’s and president of Arkansas Children’s Foundation. “Thanks to the great support of many this has been a historic year for Will Golf 4 Kids Tournament and the Color of Hope Gala. Thank you to each of you who donated your time, talent and resources to GO GOLD in support of pediatric cancer awareness and treatment.”

GOLD is the color worn in solidarity by those committed to spotlighting the need for increased awareness and advances in treatment to eradicate one of the leading causes of death by disease in our children. September is Pediatric Cancer Awareness month and Arkansas Children’s, inspired by the Will Golf 4 Kids Tournament and Color of Hope Gala teams’ commitments, is asking the community to GO GOLD early in support of pediatric cancer awareness and treatment.

Mike Sewell with Market Performance Group, Kyden Reeh with Emerson Group and Tony Murphy with Acosta served as chairs for the golf tournament. More than 700 rounds of golf were played over the course of two days at the Kingswood Golf Complex and the Bella Vista Country Club.

Mandy Macke, Arkansas Children’s Foundation board member and executive director of the Willard & Pat Walker Charitable Foundation, Inc. served as chair for the 2019 Color of Hope Gala at the John Q. Hammons Center. More than 1700 guests attended and Charles Redfield, executive vice president of food of Walmart U.S. was the keynote speaker.

Supporters for this year’s event were champion sponsors Willard & Pat Walker Charitable Foundation, Inc. who matched all $50,000 sponsors dollar for dollar. Presenting sponsors include Joanie and Jon Dyer, Terri and Chuck Erwin and Barbara Tyson, Andrew and Martha Frits, Robin and Gary George, GSK and SC Johnson. Premier sponsors include Celebrate Arkansas, Embassy Suites, KIK Custom Products, and Landers Visions. Walmart, Inc. and Sam’s Club is the founding sponsor.

Runaway June headlined the entertainment at the 2019 Color of Hope Gala. Runaway June is the first all-female trio in over a decade to earn two Top 40 hits and recently scored a 2018 ACM nomination for New Vocal Duo or Group of The Year. They are currently supporting superstar Carrie Underwood on the road in 2019 for “THE CRY PRETTY TOUR 360.”

Tori Johnson served as the 2019 Champion Child for the events. Tori was diagnosed at 9-month-old with a tennis ball-sized tumor on her brain. Tori underwent surgery and the entire tumor was removed. Tori also received chemotherapy, a stem cell transplant and radiation treatment. Because of your support, Tori is now able to receive care close to home at Arkansas Children’s Northwest. The impact of having Arkansas Children’s Northwest in their own backyard has made a significant impact on the Johnson family.