Volunteers working to restore Humane Society in Clark County

The Humane Society Of Clarke County is asking for help after it’s shelter was severely destroyed last week because of flooding from Tropical Storm Barry.

Volunteers and workers have been coming by and helping out all week long.

Crews started tearing down walls and sheet rock, cleaning up debris, moving stuff around. Last week several inches of water ravaged the shelter.

Cats and dogs roamed around the building. A puppy drowned.

Over 170 cats and dogs were fostered in the community.

The Director says they need all the help they can get.

“We had a professional that came in and they told us that even if we sink everything we got in this there is no way to make it safe for this to ever happen again,” Amanda Malcom-Bell said.

Bell says the support from the community has been amazing so far.

The shelter is solely based off donations. They started a GoFund Me Page to help raise money for repairs, food, supplies and finding a new shelter. You can find more information on the Humane Society Of Clarke county’s Facebook page.