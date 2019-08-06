Voters vent frustration

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Voters vent their frustration in Downtown Little Rock tonight, claiming a basic constitutional right is at risk.

Standing outside the Pulaski County Courthouse, demonstrators say more needs to be done to remove barriers to voting.

They want congress to pass a recently introduced law they say would do more to block barriers at the polls.

Arkansas’ voter I-D law came up as one thing, stopping people from casting their ballots.

Toney Orr who wants to protect voting rights says “They gonna start with IDs and they might go farther pretty soon they might say hey you need a passport or you need your birth certificate to vote. So the more we give up the more they’re going to take.”

Demonstrators picked today since it is the anniversary of the 1965 voting rights act. A key law which guarantees no one can be denied the right to vote because of their race or skin color.