Employees at the Walmart on Cantrell and Chenal honored the lives of the woman and son who were killed earlier this week in Little Rock.

The memorial consists of a table with photos of Shunterris Salter and her son, Jamichael Petty, as well as a book that can be signed.

Salter and her son were killed Tuesday evening.

Walmart posted to its Facebook page about Salter saying “You were one in a million. You will be missed by all of us here at your store.”