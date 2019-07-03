Walmart rolls out Electric vehicle charging stations across Arkansas

FILE – This June 1, 2017, file photo, shows a Walmart sign at a store in Hialeah Gardens, Fla. Walmart is rolling out next-day delivery on its most popular items, raising the stakes in the retail shipping wars. The nation’s largest retailer says Tuesday, May 13, 2019, it’s been building its own network of more […]

Electric chargers by Electrify America

Walmart announced that they will be bringing multiple electric vehicle charging stations to their store parking lots across the state. This is part of their broader plan to bring energy efficient conveniences to families across America.



Walmart will partner with Electrify America, an electric vehicle charging company, to bring their chargers to multiple Walmart parking lots. Electrify America will provide chargers that will be public use 24 hours a day and feature 150 kilowatt (kW) and 350kW DC fast chargers. Chargers of this power can charge vehicles up to 20 miles per minute. The chargers will offer CCS connectors and CHAdeMO chargers providing almost all electric vehicles on the road today with charging functions.



Walmarts Coast-to-Coast convenience plan is to bring these Electrify America chargers to their locations across the country to provide easy access for energy efficient vehicles to travel all over the country.



“Along with providing our customers with an enhanced shopping experience through added convenience, this initiative also allows us to contribute to the expansion and accessibility of our nation’s EV charging station infrastructure,” Mark Vanderhelm, vice president of energy for Walmart Inc. said, “Many of our Walmart associates and customers are EV drivers so providing access to these stations is the right thing to do for our customers, our business and the environment.”

Walmart plans to bring additional chargers to more than 130 Walmart stores across 46 states.



Walmart has locations charging ready in Rogers at the Pleasant Crossing Blvd. Walmart, Little Rock at the Baseline Rd. Walmart, Forrest City at the Deadrick Rd. Walmart, Hope at the N Hervey St. Walmart and Clarksville at the Market St. Walmart.



The Electrify America chargers at Walmart stores are simple to use:

· Plug in and follow instructions on touchscreen to begin charging session by inserting credit or debit card. Pricing information here.

· Option available to receive text message notifications of status of charging session. · Electrify America’s mobile app makes charging even easier. Mobile app information here.

· Drivers can conveniently shop while the vehicle charges.





