Wanna run with Dinosaurs?

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – The Capitol View Stifft Station Neighborhood Association is putting on a fun run!

The run is titled Running of the Rexes.

You would be running in an inflatable dinosaur costume, or running from them.

It is a 1-mile run or walk and will take place at Club House Drive in Little Rock.

It will start on Saturday, September 21 at 9:00 a.m. and end at 11:00 a.m.

The proceeds from this race will go towards the future development of Rose Creek Park, which is a public park recently established at W 4th St. and Schiller St. in Little Rock.

The race will not be timed.

Costumes will be available for purchase at registration or you can bring your own.

To sign up click here!