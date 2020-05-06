Wanted suspect behind bars after turning himself in

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — A suspect who was wanted in connection to an aggravated assault with a vehicle charge, is now behind bars.

28-year old Johnathan Drake Smith, turned himself into authorities yesterday.

Captain John Foster told me today, that Smith’s girlfriend claims he tried to hit her with his truck yesterday.

Smith however says, she jumped in front of his truck.

Smith remains in custody, awaiting formal charges, but could face battery in the second degree.

He’s also being held on a probation violation.