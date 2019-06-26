War Memorial golf course closure challenged

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – A local golfers group is taking steps to keep the War Memorial golf course from being closed by the city.

This week the course had been determined eligible for the National Register of Historic Places, according to a letter from Scott Kaufman, the director of the Arkansas Historic Preservation Program.

On Wednesday, a petition for injunction relief was filed against the city and its parks and recreation department.

Community members hope this petition will stop the golf course from being closed and categorize it as a historic place.

The course has been scheduled for closure in early July.