Ward police officer injured while assisting at accident

WARD, Ark. — A police officer is hospitalized after being struck by a vehicle in Lonoke County.

The officer is Ward Police Senior Patrolman Andrew (Andy) VanLente.

His condition has not been released.

Officer VanLente was assisting Arkansas State Police with a traffic accident when he was hit.

It happened at 9:15 p.m. on Highway 67/167 near mile marker 23.

Officer VanLente has been airlifted to a Little Rock hospital for treatment.

Arkansas State Police are investigating what led up to the officer being hit.

More information will be released when it becomes available.