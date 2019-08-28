Watch at 12:30: Tracking the Tropics, Tropical Storm Dorian update

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Tropical Storm Dorian is growing stronger as it nears Puerto Rico and the Virgin Islands, according to the National Hurricane Center.

The system is forecast to bring tropical storm force-winds in both territories later Wednesday. Puerto Rico could see four to six inches of rain, and some areas may see up to eight inches.

The storm may become a hurricane late this week into this weekend, posing a threat to the Bahamas and Florida.

