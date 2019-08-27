WATCH: Brawl at Central High School stems over boy, multiple students sent home

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – As punches are thrown and girls are thrown on cafeteria tables, Central High School security appear to be quickly outnumbered as they get a grip on a fight.

“It’s very disappointing,” says Donald Austin, the grandfather of a Central High School student.

Austin says he received a phone call from the Little Rock School District Monday afternoon notifying him of the fight that apparently stems over a boy.

“Central does not condone nor tolerate this behavior. Students who videotaped the incident and are sharing it through social media are in violation of the handbook and may also be subject to disciplinary action,” says the Central High School principal in a voicemail.

Austin says the district needs to hire more security.

He graduated from Central High School in 1972.

“The only fights I can recall, were a couple, when a guy got hit over the head with a pop bottle,” he says.

Other grandparents feel the same way.

“Fear, frightened, afraid for the students involved and those standing around,” says Natalie Willis.

Willis and her husband Andrew have a grandchild at the high school too.

They say it’s concerning a fight like this happened about two weeks into the school year.

“This is her first year over here and the fact that it starts out,” says Andrew.

As the school investigates the brawl, Austin wonders if the Education Commission will step in since LRSD remains under state control.

“Where is the state? They need to get involved. They need to see this film and do something about it,” says Austin.

There’s no word on what kind of disciplinary action the students might face.

LRSD says officials will follow the student handbook which we’re learning could include suspension.

Here is the phone call recorded by LRSD Monday to parents:

This is Principal Nancy Rousseau calling to inform you of an incident following lunch today. Several females students got into a fight, reportedly over a boy. Our Safety and Security officers quickly intervened and eight students were sent home. They will be disciplined according to the Student Handbook. Central does not condone nor tolerate this behavior. Students who videotaped the incident and are sharing it through social media are in violation of the handbook and may also be subject to disciplinary action. Our administrative and security teams work daily to ensure that we maintain a safe environment that is conducive to learning. If you have any questions, please feel free to contact our office.