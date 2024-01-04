FAYETTEVILLE, Ar. (KNWA/KFTA) – Following Arkansas women’s basketball 73-63 loss at Kentucky on Thursday night, head women’s basketball coach Mike Neighbors spoke to the media to address the loss.

“We had plenty of opportunities against tough teams,” Neighbors said. “I’m not going to make any excuses. It was all Kentucky just being extra physical.”

Samara Spencer led the Razorbacks with 25 points followed by freshman guard Taliah Scott who added 11.

