FAYETTEVILLE, Ar. (KNWA/KFTA) – Following Arkansas’ 83-43 win over Georgia, women’s basketball head coach Mike Neighbors, graduate guard Makayla Daniels, and sophomore forward Saylor Poffenbarger spoke to the media.

Sunday’s win was the third largest margin of victory for the Razorbacks in an SEC game led by Makayla Daniels with 24 points. The Hogs were without freshman standout Taliah Scott due to a back injury.

