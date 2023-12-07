FAYETTEVILLE, AR. (KNWA/KFTA) – Following Arkansas women’s basketball’s win against Louisiana Tech 100-60, Razorback head coach Mike Neighbors, guard Saylor Poffenbarger and forward Jenna Lawrence spoke to the media.

The Razorbacks got off to a 10-0 run thanks to Poffenbarger and freshman guard Talia Scott. The freshman sensation finished the game with 29 points despite going 0-4 from the free throw line. Junior guard Samara Spencer added 20 points while Poffenbarger finished with 11 rebounds.

The Hogs are back at Bud Walton Arena this Sunday at 1p.m. as they host University of Arkansas Pine-Bluff.

For the full press conferences, head to the video above!