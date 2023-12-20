FAYETTEVILLE, Ar. (KNWA/KFTA) – With .2 seconds remaining in the fourth quarter, Maryam Dauda hit her first buzzer beater to lift the Razorbacks to a 60-59 win over Illinois in the first game of the West Palm Beach Classic.

Following the game, Arkansas head coach Mike Neighbors spoke to the media about the final play of the game, the impact of Samara Spencer, and the emotion over the victory.

Spencer and freshman guard Talia Scott finished the game leading the Hogs with 17 points as the Razorbacks outscored the Illini 12-8 in the final 10 minutes.

For the full press conference, head to the video above!