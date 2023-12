FAYETTEVILLE, Ar. (KNWA/KFTA) – Following Arkansas women’s basketballs’ 66-58 win over University of Illinois Chicago, Arkansas head coach Mike Neighbors spoke to the media after going 2-0 in the West Palm Beach Classic.

Neighbors spoke about Saylor Poffenbarger’s status after her double-double, the Razorbacks maturity following yesterdays win, and what the holiday week looks like for the Hogs.

For the full press conference, head to the video above!