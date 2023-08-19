Fayetteville, AR (KNWA/KFTA) – Head Coach Sam Pittman, as well as Trajan Jeffcoat and KJ Jefferson met with the media Saturday afternoon following the Razorbacks’ second team scrimmage.

Jefferson is a member of multiple preseason award watchlists including the Manning Award, Davey O’Brien Award, and Maxwell Award. Jeffcoat transferred to Arkansas this offseason from Missouri where he started 11 games in 2022.

The Hogs begin their 2023 campaign on September 2nd in Little Rock against Western Carolina.