FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA) – The Arkansas softball team took down Oregon 6-2 to move on to the Regional Championship game.

There was nothing on the scoreboard in this matchup until the sixth inning when Linnie Malkin hit a home run to score three.

“In the dugout before, Coach Yo gave us a good hype speech. We were going to do it for Chenise because she was pitching her butt off. We were just going to let the game come back to us again,” Malkin said.

Chenise Delce had a stellar performance in the circle, pitching a complete game with nine strikeouts.

“I joke about it with Coach Deifel, I have nothing going on in my head. I rely on other people to keep me in the game I guess. I guess knowing that our team is really good and the and the batter is really good, it only took a matter of time,” Delce said.