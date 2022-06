STILLWATER, Ok. (KNWA) – The Diamond Hogs battled with Oklahoma State, but ultimately fell to them 14-10 on Sunday night in the Stillwater Regional.

In order to move on to the Supers, Arkansas has to take down the Cowboys in Monday’s winner-take-all matchup.

That game starts at 6 p.m. and we will have all the coverage of it in your Pig Trail Nation Report.